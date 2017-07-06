Bedrosian tossed a clean inning Wednesday, picking up his fourth hold in a win over the Twins.

Bud Norris resumed his role as the Angels' closer upon returning from the disabled list, picking up his 12th save Wednesday and pushing Bedrosian back into a setup role. Not getting save opportunities hurts the 25-year-old's mass appeal in standard formats, but with Huston Street (groin) back on the disabled list, Bedrosian would be next in line should Norris falter or get moved prior to the trade deadline.