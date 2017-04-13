Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Should see majority of save chances
With Andrew Bailey (shoulder) heading to the disabled list Tuesday, Bedrosian should see the majority of save opportunities going forward.
This isn't huge news, as Bedrosian was already the clear top option out of the Angels' bullpen. That said, with Bailey being out of the picture for the time being, manager Mike Scioscia can no longer beat around the bush and claim that his closer situation is a fluid one. The looming return of Huston Street (back) could create another potential closer committee situation, but he still appears to be a couple weeks away. Bedrosian is the arm to own for saves in Anaheim.
