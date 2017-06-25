Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Struggles in non-save situation
Bedrosian allowed two runs on two hits and two walks Saturday while striking out a pair in a 6-3 win over Boston.
The flame-throwing righty was brought in to protect a five-run lead in the ninth inning but needed assistance from Blake Parker to close out the frame. The lack of control was uncharacteristic from Bedrosian, who hadn't walked a batter through his first nine appearances before Saturday's pair of free passes. The 26-year-old was expected to serve as the team's closer while Bud Norris (knee) rehabs on the disabled list, but the rough outing coupled with Huston Street's return makes the Angels' closing situation murky going forward.
