Angels' Cameron Maybin: Excluded from lineup Sunday
Maybin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Maybin continues to see the bulk of the starts in left field over Ben Revere, but he'll give way to the speedster for the series finale. It may not be long before left field turns into more of a timeshare between the two, however, as Maybin has posted a weak .297 on-base percentage over 37 plate appearances while striking out 10 times.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Clubs first homer Friday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Goes 1-for-3 in win Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Collects first spring hits Saturday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...