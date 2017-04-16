Maybin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Maybin continues to see the bulk of the starts in left field over Ben Revere, but he'll give way to the speedster for the series finale. It may not be long before left field turns into more of a timeshare between the two, however, as Maybin has posted a weak .297 on-base percentage over 37 plate appearances while striking out 10 times.