Maybin (knee) has been diagnosed with a grade 1 sprain of his right medial collateral ligament and will miss two-to-four weeks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is unfortunate news for the Angels and Maybin's fantasy owners, as he has been an excellent source of runs (50) and stolen bases (25) this season. Those in deeper leagues with DL spots simply have to wait this one out, but those in shallower formats may have to consider cutting ties with the oft-injured outfielder. A corresponding roster move hasn't been made, but Ben Revere figures to be the recipient of the majority of Maybin's playing time.