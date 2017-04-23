Angels' Cameron Maybin: Held out of lineup Sunday
Maybin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Maybin had started each of the last five games in left field, going 3-for-19 with two walks and a stolen base. Despite Maybin's underwhelming numbers, it seems that manager Mike Scioscia is committed to sticking with the 30-year-old as the team's regular option in left field, though he'll likely surrender a few starts to Ben Revere each week.
