Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out of lineup again
Maybin is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.
Maybin will ride the pine for the second straight game as Ben Revere is deployed in left field. The 30-year-old has struggled to reach base consistently this season (.297 OBP), opening the door for Revere to possibly win a timeshare in left field.
