Maybin is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.

Maybin will ride the pine for the second straight game as Ben Revere is deployed in left field. The 30-year-old has struggled to reach base consistently this season (.297 OBP), opening the door for Revere to possibly win a timeshare in left field.

