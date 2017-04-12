Maybin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

After extending his hitting streak to five games with a double Tuesday, Maybin will sit in favor of Ben Revere in left field. It's clear that Maybin is the primary option in left for the Halos, but manager Mike Scioscia seems intent on keeping Revere dialed in with semi-regular at-bats. Maybin is already on the board with a homer this season after managing just four home runs in 94 games with the Tigers last year.