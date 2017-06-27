Maybin is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Maybin has started the past 15 games, so it's likely just a routine day off. The veteran outfielder is hitting .309 with 11 stolen bases this month and will be replaced at the top of the order by Eric Young Jr.

