Angels' Cameron Maybin: Sitting out Tuesday
Maybin is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Maybin has started the past 15 games, so it's likely just a routine day off. The veteran outfielder is hitting .309 with 11 stolen bases this month and will be replaced at the top of the order by Eric Young Jr.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Triple short of cycle Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Flashes power and speed Saturday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Steals two bags against Astros•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Receives scheduled day off Saturday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....