Maybin went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

The veteran outfielder returned to the lineup after getting a day off Sunday, a trend that has been happening twice a week on average this season. Maybin hasn't done much with his bat early on (.204/.295/.296), but he is beginning to provide some fantasy value with two steals over his last two starts. If he can raise his batting average and match or surpass last year's total of 15 steals, then the 30-year-old could restore his standard-league status; as of right now, he is only providing value to those in deeper formats.