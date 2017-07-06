Maybin reached base twice via the walk, finishing 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The 30-year-old's bat has cooled off over his last 13 games (.154/.224/.455) after getting off to a red-hot start in the month of June. Fortunately for his fantasy owners, he has remained active on the basepaths over that span, nabbing four steals and bringing his season total up to 25. Maybin's career high for stolen bases was set in 2011 when he tallied 40 over 137 games with the Padres, but he appears to be on his way to eclipsing that mark if he can he stay healthy (which isn't a guarantee based on his shaky injury history).