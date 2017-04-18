Angels' Cameron Maybin: Will still see majority of starts in left
Manager Mike Scioscia said that Maybin will still see the lion's share of starts in left field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Everything seemed fine when Maybin got a day off on Sunday, but when Scioscia benched him for the second game in a row Monday, rumblings of a timeshare with Ben Revere began to gain ground. The Angels' manager dismissed those thoughts, stating that he is simply "mixing and matching a little bit until some of our guys get comfortable." Maybin has gotten off to a slow start this season, slashing a meager .212/.297/.333 through nine games, but with Scioscia giving him a vote of confidence, it appears that he will simply miss a couple games a week in certain matchups as opposed to a strict platoon with Revere.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...