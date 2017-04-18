Manager Mike Scioscia said that Maybin will still see the lion's share of starts in left field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Everything seemed fine when Maybin got a day off on Sunday, but when Scioscia benched him for the second game in a row Monday, rumblings of a timeshare with Ben Revere began to gain ground. The Angels' manager dismissed those thoughts, stating that he is simply "mixing and matching a little bit until some of our guys get comfortable." Maybin has gotten off to a slow start this season, slashing a meager .212/.297/.333 through nine games, but with Scioscia giving him a vote of confidence, it appears that he will simply miss a couple games a week in certain matchups as opposed to a strict platoon with Revere.