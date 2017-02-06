Perez is expected to serve in the same backup role he acted in last season.

The 26-year-old backstop didn't bring much to the plate in 291 plate appearances last year, slashing a meager .209/.244/.325. While the newly-acquired Martin Maldonado isn't much better with his bat, he possesses plus defensive skills behind the plate, making him the favorite to start over Perez. Neither catcher will have much value out of the gates.