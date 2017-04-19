Perez was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Salt Lake, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.

Perez was off to a 1-for-13 start with four strikeouts at the plate and committed two errors behind the dish. The Angels most likely want to see more production out of their backup catcher, and called up Juan Graterol to fill that role.

