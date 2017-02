Pennington looks to be the primary back middle infielder for the Angels again this season, the Orange County Register reports.

Pennington served as a backup at both second and short last season, batting .209 with three homers and 10 RBI in 188 plate appearances. Those numbers are lacking for a major league bat, but his solid defense down the middle will keep him in the conversation for acting as a backup to Andrelton Simmons and Danny Espinosa.