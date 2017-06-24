Angels' Cliff Pennington: Doubles in start Friday
Pennington drew his second consecutive start at second base Friday, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a loss to the Red Sox.
The veteran infielder got another start at the keystone after his three-hit game Thursday. Despite contributing to the box score, Pennington will move back to the bench Saturday in order to get Danny Espinosa back into the lineup. Both players have struggled mightily at the plate this season, so manager Mike Scioscia may choose to play matchups going forward.
