Angels' Cliff Pennington: Fills in for injured Escobar
Pennington entered Friday's game after Yunel Escobar went down with a non-contact injury. He went 0-for-3 in a loss to Toronto.
It is still unclear what exactly caused Escobar to leave Friday's contest, but Pennington should be the main beneficiary of playing time should the Angels' third baseman miss any time. The 32-year-old has struggled as a backup this season (.182/.357/.182), but with a little bit of pop and speed, he could get some deep-league looks as a middle infielder if Escobar hits the disabled list.
