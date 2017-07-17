Pennington is expected to enter a platoon at second base with Nick Franklin following Danny Espinosa's designation for assignment Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels have received limited production from the keystone this season, so they were forced to cut ties with one of the three options they had been deploying there. Pennington was already seeing a couple starts per week in manager Mike Scioscia's previous playing time distribution, so being on the short side of a platoon doesn't move his fantasy value much. That said, with one less dog in the race, the veteran infielder could carve out a bigger role if he can outproduce Franklin, who is experiencing struggles of his own at the dish.