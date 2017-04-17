Angels' Cliff Pennington: Starts in loss Sunday
Pennington got a spot-start at short Sunday, going 1-for-3 in a loss to the Royals.
Sunday's start was Pennington's first of the season. With neither of the Angels' middle infielders being affected by splits, the veteran infielder will only see starts on scheduled rest days this season.
