Ege has signed a minor league contract with the Angels, Baseball America reports.

He will remain in the organization after being designated for assignment and subsequently non-tendered in December. Ege allowed just one run in 13 appearances out of the big league bullpen last season, holding lefty batters to a .208/.208/.417 line (compared to .500/.548/.727 against right-handed batters). If the 25-year-old lands in a major league role again at some point in 2017, he will probably be used for only an out or two at a time.