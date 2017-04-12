Wright was called up to the majors Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times' Pedro Moura reports.

Wright allowed three earned runs in five innings of work during spring training before being sent down on March 15. He gets another opportunity with the Angels now because Andrew Bailey (shoulder) is headed to the disabled list. In 2016, the 26-year-old started seven games and posted a 6.13 ERA over 39.2 innings at the major-league level. With a slew of injuries to the Angels' starting rotation, the right-hander may be a candidate for a spot start Saturday against the Royals.