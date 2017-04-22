Wright is a candidate to fill in for Jesse Chavez -- who pitched in relief Friday -- this Sunday against the Blue Jays, J.P Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, so his schedule would line up perfectly with the Angels' plans if they feel that Chavez is unable to make his start. Wright made one long-relief appearance with the Angels earlier this season, but he didn't fare well, giving up three runs over four innings. He shouldn't garner much fantasy attention even if he does earn the start Sunday.