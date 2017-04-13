Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander will head back down after a brief cameo with the Angels. He handled the final 4.0 innings of Thursday's loss to the Rangers after starter Ricky Nolasco allowed five earned runs over 5.0 innings. Wright was touched up for three earned runs in his outing Thursday and did not record a strikeout. According to Shaikin, the Angels will make the corresponding roster move for Wright on Friday.