Angels' Daniel Wright: Optioned to Triple-A
Wright was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Wright performed admirably in a spot start Sunday against Toronto, as he fired five shutout innings in a no-decision. His services were only required because of an extra inning game on Saturday, though, so he was sent down in favor of newly acquired reliever David Hernandez. Given Wright's solid showing, though, expect him to be first in line for any spot starts the Angels need in the future.
