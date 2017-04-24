Angels' Daniel Wright: Performs well in spot start Sunday
Wright tossed five shutout innings against the Blue Jays on Sunday, but was saddled with a no-decision. He walked two and struck out three in a 6-2 loss.
The 26-year-old was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make a spot start for the injury-decimated Angels. The righty performed well in a pinch, shutting down Toronto's offense before reaching his limit of 80 pitches. Wright was expected to make just one start to give the Angels' current five-man rotation a breather, but Sunday's performance could keep him on the 25-man roster, even if it is as a reliever.
