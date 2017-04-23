Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Wright was deemed a candidate to make a spot start Sunday against the Blue Jays, as Jesse Chavez (who is scheduled to start) had to enter Friday's game in a relief role. The Angels have yet to say whether or not they'll utilize Wright on Sunday, but recalling him gives them the option to do so. Wright pitched one major-league game this season, during which he allowed three runs over four innings.

