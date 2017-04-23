Angels' Daniel Wright: Will start Sunday vs. Blue Jays
Wright will get the start during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Orange County Register reports.
The Angels were forced to use Jesse Chavez in relief during a 13-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Friday, so Chavez was forced off his scheduled turn Sunday, opening up a temporary spot in the rotation for Wright. The 26-year-old, who gave up three runs over four innings in his lone other appearance on the season back on April 13, likely won't be asked to work deep into Sunday's contest and doesn't profile as an intriguing cost-relief option in DFS contests. It wouldn't be surprising if he's shipped back to Triple-A Salt Lake after the start.
