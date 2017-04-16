Angels' Danny Espinosa: Fans three times in loss
Espinosa went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Royals.
The three-strikeout performance drops Espinosa's average to just .200 on the season. Three of his nine hits on the year have been home runs, and he's been fortunate to have 12 RBI in 13 games. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has an ugly line of 17 strikeouts to just one walk. His owners will have to live with his high strikeout rate and low batting average in order to utilize his pop at the keystone.
