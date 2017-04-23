Angels' Danny Espinosa: Gets day off Sunday
Espinosa is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Espinosa has gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over the last three games, so manager Mike Scioscia will give the veteran a rest for just the second time all season. Cliff Pennington will fill in at second base and bat ninth in the order.
