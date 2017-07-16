The Angels designated Espinosa for assignment Sunday.

With a .162/.237/.276 batting line over 254 plate appearances this season, Espinosa ranked among the worst-performing regulars in the league, and his nifty defensive work wasn't enough to make up for him empty offensive production. Espinosa's ability to play both middle-infield spots and occasionally hit for some pop could be enough to convince another team to take a flier on him via trade or waivers, but if the 30-year-old goes unclaimed, he'll likely stick in the Angels organization and report to Triple-A Salt Lake. Barring any further upgrades to the position leading up to the trade deadline, the Angels are set to go with a platoon at second base with Nick Franklin and Cliff Pennington.