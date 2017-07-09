Espinosa is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

For the fourth time in the past five games, Espinosa will find himself positioned on the bench. The veteran infielder is currently sporting a brutal .162 average on the season and will be replaced by Nick Franklin at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast