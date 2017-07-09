Angels' Danny Espinosa: Hits bench Sunday
Espinosa is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
For the fourth time in the past five games, Espinosa will find himself positioned on the bench. The veteran infielder is currently sporting a brutal .162 average on the season and will be replaced by Nick Franklin at the keystone.
