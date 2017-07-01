Espinosa is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Espinosa will take a seat on the bench after starting the past three games, and going 0-for-10 with four strikeouts in the process. He will be replaced at second base by Nick Franklin, who was recently called up from Triple-A Salt Lake after coming over from Milwaukee.

