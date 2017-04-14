Angels' Danny Espinosa: Plates three runs against Rangers
Espinosa went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's loss to Texas.
At this point of his career, you know what you're getting from Espinosa. The 29-year-old infielder has ample pop, decent speed and an excellent glove, but he struggles in the batting average and on-base percentage columns. With full-time at-bats, Espinosa should approach last year's career-high 24 home runs and 72 RBI, though.
