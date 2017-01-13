Espinosa agreed to a one-year, $5.425 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The former Washington National will see close to a $3 million pay raise with his new club in 2017. Espinosa had a disappointing final season with the Nationals, slashing .209/.306/.378 with 174 strikeouts. He did, however, mash 24 home runs and drove in 72 runs. Espinosa figures to be the Angels' primary second baseman, which is a position that the club struggled to find production from last year.

