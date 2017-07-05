Angels' Danny Espinosa: Sitting again Wednesday
Espinosa is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
It will mark the second consecutive game that Espinosa will be on the bench, an indication that his hold on an everyday role at the keystone is slipping. The Angels will go with their third different second baseman is as many days with Cliff Pennington receiving the start Wednesday after Nick Franklin handled the position Tuesday.
