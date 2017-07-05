Espinosa is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

It will mark the second consecutive game that Espinosa will be on the bench, an indication that his hold on an everyday role at the keystone is slipping. The Angels will go with their third different second baseman is as many days with Cliff Pennington receiving the start Wednesday after Nick Franklin handled the position Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast