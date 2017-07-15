Angels' David Fletcher: Called up to Triple-A
Fletcher was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Fletcher played 84 games at the Double-A level over the last two seasons, and was hitting .276/.341/.354 with one home run and 22 RBI this year at the time of his promotion. The second baseman is one of the top 20 prospects in the Angels' system and has displayed the ability to hit at each stage of his professional career thus far. Although he's not a power hitter by any means, Fletcher grinds out at-bats, and has dropped his strikeout rate to just 11 percent this season. He has the ability to play at both middle-infield positions, but will likely need some quality time with Salt Lake before gaining an opportunity in the big leagues.
