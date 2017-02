Fletcher received an invitation to major league spring training Thursday.

One of the organization's top prospects, Fletcher split 2016 between High-A Inland Empire and Double-A Arkansas and continued to display a lot of promise through his high contact rate and his advanced eye at the plate. He'll likely begin the season at Double-A before advancing further, but a trip to Triple-A by the season's end isn't out of the question if he continues to display his trademark plate discipline.