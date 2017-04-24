Hernandez was called up by the Angels on Monday.

Hernandez was dominating Triple-A hitters at Gwinnett, where he owned nine strikeouts and a 1.13 ERA over eight innings. Atlanta may not have had a spot for the veteran, who has struggled to find his old form since missing the entire 2014 season due to injury. The Angels will, however, take a chance on the 31-year-old in hopes that he can pitch like he did in 2012, when he finished with a 2.50 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 68.1 innings.