Angels' David Hernandez: Dealt to Anaheim
Hernandez was traded to the Angels by the Braves on Monday in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.
The 31-year-old had been vying for a spot in the Braves' bullpen, but he began the year in Triple-A, posting a 1.12 ERA across seven appearances (eight innings). Expect Hernandez to report to the same level within the Angels organization as he looks to work his way back to the big leagues. Last season, Hernandez made 70 appearances for the Phillies, posting a 3.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.
