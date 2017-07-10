Angels' David Hernandez: Picks up eighth hold
Hernandez fired a scoreless inning while striking out two en route to his eighth hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Hernandez was picked up off the scrap heap to begin the season, but he has pitched like one of the Angels' top bullpen arms this year (2.73 ERA and 10.2 K/9). The 32-year-old is still getting it done with a low- to mid-90s fastball complimented by a two different breaking balls with good movement. He doesn't get a ton of hold chances, but his ratios should be good enough to help those in deep holds formats.
More News
-
Angels' David Hernandez: Fires scoreless ninth in New York•
-
Angels' David Hernandez: Nabs first save•
-
Angels' David Hernandez: Pitching well with new club•
-
Angels' David Hernandez: Added to MLB roster•
-
Angels' David Hernandez: Dealt to Anaheim•
-
Braves' David Hernandez: Vies for final bullpen spot•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...