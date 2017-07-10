Hernandez fired a scoreless inning while striking out two en route to his eighth hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Hernandez was picked up off the scrap heap to begin the season, but he has pitched like one of the Angels' top bullpen arms this year (2.73 ERA and 10.2 K/9). The 32-year-old is still getting it done with a low- to mid-90s fastball complimented by a two different breaking balls with good movement. He doesn't get a ton of hold chances, but his ratios should be good enough to help those in deep holds formats.