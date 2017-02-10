Guerra was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise as it was reported within the past week that Guerra would compete for a bullpen spot. However, things changed Friday with the Angels' acquisition of middle reliever Austin Adams from the Indians. Guerra, who notched a 3.21 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP over 53.1 innings last season, will now be subject to waivers but could return to the Angels if he goes unclaimed.

