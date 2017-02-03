Guerra is one of several options the Angels are looking at to fill out the middle relief portion of their bullpen, the Orange County Register reports.

Guerra was a reliable option out of the pen for the Angels last season, posting a 3.21 ERA over 53.1 innings. He doesn't project to be much more than a middle relief option due to his lackluster arsenal and strikeout rate (6.08 K/9).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball