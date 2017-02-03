Angels' Deolis Guerra: Will compete for bullpen spot
Guerra is one of several options the Angels are looking at to fill out the middle relief portion of their bullpen, the Orange County Register reports.
Guerra was a reliable option out of the pen for the Angels last season, posting a 3.21 ERA over 53.1 innings. He doesn't project to be much more than a middle relief option due to his lackluster arsenal and strikeout rate (6.08 K/9).
More News
-
Angels' Deolis Guerra: Effective in middle of bullpen•
-
Angels' Deolis Guerra: Showing excellent command this season•
-
Angels' Deolis Guerra: Contract selected by Angels•
-
Angels' Deolis Guerra: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Deolis Guerra: Contract selected by Angels•
-
Angels' Deolis Guerra: Back with Angels on minor league deal•