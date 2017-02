Ackley agreed to a minor league deal with the Angels on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old has fallen off quite a bit since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2009. He missed most of last season recovering from a torn labrum, but he struggled in the few appearances he was given. Ackley owns a career .241/.304/.367 line, and will likely serve as depth if he catches on with the Angels.