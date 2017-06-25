Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A
Paredes was sent back down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Paredes will head back to Triple-A after getting called up for the first time in his career just two days ago. The right-hander earned an appearance in the big leagues against Boston on Friday, giving up two earned runs off two hits in 2.2 innings. Paredes is likely to get another opportunity with the club in the near future, especially with the numbers he has been putting up in Salt Lake this season.
