Paredes was called up by the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Paredes recently spent two days with the team toward the end of June before returning to Triple-A Salt Lake, struggling through an appearance against the Red Sox. Although he has been putting up great stats at the minor-league level (1.85 ERA, 49:17 K:BB in 39 innings), that hasn't translated to the majors at this point in time. The team has yet to announce a corresponding move.