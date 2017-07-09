Young is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Young continues to split time in left field with Ben Revere and will again give way to Revere ahead of the series finale against Yu Darvish and the Rangers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast