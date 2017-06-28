Young is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Despite collecting a pair of hits in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers, Young will head to the bench for the third time over the last six contests. The 32-year-old has held his own as the Angels' primary left fielder this month, and he should continue to see regular at-bats until Mike Trout (thumb) returns from the DL.

