Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Gets breather Wednesday
Young is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Despite collecting a pair of hits in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers, Young will head to the bench for the third time over the last six contests. The 32-year-old has held his own as the Angels' primary left fielder this month, and he should continue to see regular at-bats until Mike Trout (thumb) returns from the DL.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...