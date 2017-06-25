Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Given day off Sunday
Young is not in Sunday's lineup for the series finale against Boston, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.
After going 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and an extra-base hit Saturday, Young will hit the bench for a day off. In his place, Ben Revere takes over in left while batting sixth.
