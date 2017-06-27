Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Leading off Tuesday
Young is leading off and playing center field Tuesday against the Dodgers.
With Cameron Maybin getting the day off, Young will get a chance to show his stuff at the top of the order. The 32-year-old has been used heavily by the Angels this month, compiling a .246 average over 69 at-bats while serving as the primary left fielder. Tuesday will mark his 312th career game as the leadoff man.
