Young is leading off and playing center field Tuesday against the Dodgers.

With Cameron Maybin getting the day off, Young will get a chance to show his stuff at the top of the order. The 32-year-old has been used heavily by the Angels this month, compiling a .246 average over 69 at-bats while serving as the primary left fielder. Tuesday will mark his 312th career game as the leadoff man.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories