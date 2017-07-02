Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Out Sunday with hand contusion
Young is nursing a hand contusion and is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Young first hurt his hand while running into the wall during a catch in Friday's series opener and will be limited to bench duty for the second straight contest. Ben Revere is set to handle left-field duties in place of Young, but both players are expected to see their at-bats dry up after the All-Star break, if not shortly before that. Mike Trout (thumb) has resumed taking batting practice and could soon head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Angels, at which point the team would go with an outfield consisting of Trout, Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun in most contests.
